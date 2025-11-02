Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on WNC. National Bankshares set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of WNC opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. Wabash National has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.100-$0.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 55.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 268.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

