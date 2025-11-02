Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE Position Lessened by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.13% of Grand Canyon Education worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $3,721,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $188.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.73. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.32 and a twelve month high of $223.04.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

