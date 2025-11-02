Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 2.07% of Camtek worth $79,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Camtek by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in Camtek by 12.9% in the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 3,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Camtek by 111.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Camtek from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Camtek to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Camtek from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.41. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $129.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.57 million. Camtek had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Camtek has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

