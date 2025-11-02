Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.69.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $187.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.62. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

