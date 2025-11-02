Maxim Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $272.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.88.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $244.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $250.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

