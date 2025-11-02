Barclays Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $38.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

