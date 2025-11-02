Triglav Investments D.O.O. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Triglav Investments D.O.O. trimmed its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.74.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:CI opened at $244.67 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.67 and a 12 month high of $350.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average is $305.96.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

