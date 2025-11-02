First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Sold by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 126.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 138.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total transaction of $462,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $266.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $269.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on First Solar from $240.90 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Solar from $213.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.23.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

