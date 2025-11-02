Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH Shares Purchased by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $127.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.08. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $100.87 and a 52 week high of $133.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.