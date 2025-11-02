Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nutanix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.51.
Insider Activity at Nutanix
In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nutanix
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.