Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.