JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $21,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,406,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,318 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $75,903,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $47,839,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 498,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,682,000 after acquiring an additional 244,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 486,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,229,000 after acquiring an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Up 24.0%

BATS:BBCA opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.