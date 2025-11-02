Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases 95,041 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF $IPAC

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,041 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $32,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 43,575.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $74.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $75.70.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

