iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $141.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $143.04.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

