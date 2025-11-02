Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 483 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $3,458,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 180,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $7,939,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $178.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,895 shares of company stock worth $358,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

