Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Acquired by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 191.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,729,000 after buying an additional 153,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.39. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.34 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.