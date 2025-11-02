Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 7,471 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3,811.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $124.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.18. The firm has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.56.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

