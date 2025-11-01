World Investment Advisors Acquires 145 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after buying an additional 745,671 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Nucor by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after buying an additional 420,970 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nucor by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,920,000 after buying an additional 355,364 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,183,192. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,134. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,720 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

