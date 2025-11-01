Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,793,000 after buying an additional 794,388 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 252,736 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after buying an additional 609,748 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 137,030 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 88,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

