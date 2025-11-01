Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director William D. Green sold 42,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,837,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,040. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 19,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $2,969,467.76. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,587,755 shares of company stock valued at $649,644,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $162.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $124.46. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

