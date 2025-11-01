AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VXUS opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $75.75.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
