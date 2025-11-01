Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 116,670 shares of company stock valued at $26,153,969 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $220.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.46. The company has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

