World Investment Advisors Has $30.50 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of World Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. R.H. Investment Group LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 5,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $281.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.59 and a 200 day moving average of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $291.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.