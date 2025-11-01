iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,843,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,313,000 after purchasing an additional 105,613 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,290,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,184,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,859,000 after purchasing an additional 49,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $177.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.