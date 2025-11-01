Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 938 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of GWRE opened at $233.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.11, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.86. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $272.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $3,425,195.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,557,974.02. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,782,048.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,184.30. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 110,743 shares of company stock worth $26,680,901 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.