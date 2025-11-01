Leeward Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,516 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $97,935,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 692,065 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,679,000 after purchasing an additional 627,918 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,078,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,609,000 after purchasing an additional 596,359 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $223.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $141.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.11.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

