Keybank National Association OH Has $5.37 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $217.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.22 and its 200-day moving average is $205.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

