Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Sells 3,802 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,612 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 839,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after purchasing an additional 838,892 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after purchasing an additional 819,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 535,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,003,000 after purchasing an additional 397,022 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

