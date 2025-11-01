Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May $PBMY

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May (BATS:PBMY – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the quarter. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May comprises 1.9% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,561,000.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of PBMY opened at $29.62 on Friday. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May Profile
The PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May (PBMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBMY was launched on May 1, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.
