World Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

World Investment Advisors decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 607.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $141.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $143.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average is $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

