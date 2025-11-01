Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 373.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,636 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,273 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $136,705,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $75.75.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

