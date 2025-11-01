Haven Private LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1,084.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Canopy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASX. Nomura upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ASE Technology Stock Up 6.6%

NYSE:ASX opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.64 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

