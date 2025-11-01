Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

