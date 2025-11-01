Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases 1,375 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average is $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.