Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 671.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 60,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 52,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $90.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

