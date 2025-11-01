Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 53,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

