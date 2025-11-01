Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF $JUNW

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JUNW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.38. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

