Dravo Bay LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Dravo Bay LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.48 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.