Rede Wealth LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after acquiring an additional 270,058 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

