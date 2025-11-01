Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,520 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,539,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $215.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.86.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

