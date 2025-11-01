NWK Group Inc. Purchases 2,312 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 254.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.