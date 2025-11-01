Haven Private LLC Purchases Shares of 17,176 Nokia Corporation $NOK

Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nokia by 7,046.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nokia by 763.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Price Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nokia Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

