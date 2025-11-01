Integrity Alliance LLC. Lowers Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Integrity Alliance LLC. cut its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $67.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $68.49.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
