United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USLM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 129,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,444,000 after acquiring an additional 94,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 73,891 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 357,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 70,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 615.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 52,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on USLM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $117.22 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $159.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.02.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 35.83%.The company had revenue of $102.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.05, for a total value of $3,319,796.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,298.60. The trade was a 21.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.