Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,118,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,096,000 after buying an additional 924,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,727,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,367,000 after buying an additional 175,495 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,790,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,226,000 after buying an additional 283,454 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,068,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,491,000 after buying an additional 376,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,262,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,083,000 after buying an additional 707,471 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

