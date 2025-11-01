Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $319.00 at Evercore ISI

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $328.00 to $319.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Saia from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.67.

Saia Stock Performance

Saia stock opened at $292.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Saia has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $624.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.19 and its 200 day moving average is $290.91.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $839.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.06 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 0.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Saia by 41.2% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

