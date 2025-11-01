Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 435,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wabtec in the second quarter valued at $2,900,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Wabtec by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $204.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.94. Wabtec has a one year low of $151.81 and a one year high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $577,104.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,321.47. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,974,408.13. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,334 shares of company stock worth $2,201,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

