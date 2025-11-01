Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,977.42. The trade was a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This represents a 70.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 211,924 shares of company stock worth $16,841,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

