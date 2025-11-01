Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) CMO Jane Prior Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CMO Jane Prior sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 123,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,649.84. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jane Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Jane Prior sold 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $420,400.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Jane Prior sold 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

Vita Coco Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $41.18 on Friday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 11.35%.Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 443,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 101,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price objective on Vita Coco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

