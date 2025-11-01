Roth Capital Weighs in on Brunswick’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BCFree Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE BC opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4,972.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.25%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

