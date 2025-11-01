Roth Capital Weighs in on Brunswick’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS.
NYSE BC opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4,972.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.25%.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
