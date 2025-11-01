goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $119.8550 and last traded at $119.8550. Approximately 885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHMEF shares. Scotiabank raised shares of goeasy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.14.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

